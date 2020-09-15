GBI makes arrest in Warrenton shooting investigation

WARRENTON, Ga (WJBF) – On Monday, September 14th, around 3:15 AM, the Warrenton Police Department was called to the Jet Food Store on Main Street in Warrenton regarding a person being shot.

Once on the scene they found, 25-year old Jamal Dawson with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to an Augusta hospital where he’s being treated for his injuries.

The Georgia Bureau if Investigation was called in to assist.

They arrested 24-year old, Dentavis Wiley, of Warrenton.

Wiley has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime regarding the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.