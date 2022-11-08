WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – John Willis, age 40, of Warrenton, was arrested by the GBI and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office,

Willis has been charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection to the death of Marquis L. Burke, age 46, also of Warrenton.

He was taken to the McDuffie County Jail on November 7, 2022.

At 7:17 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Silverside Drive in Warrenton, in reference to a man that had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived, they found Burke laying in the road with several stab wounds.

Burke was taken to Piedmont McDuffie Hospital for treatment, then taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died.

The GBI was requested to assist with the investigation.

The preliminary investigation reveals that Willis and Burke got into an altercation, during which, Willis stabbed Burke several times.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur will perform an autopsy on Burke.

The GBI Region 7 Field Office and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation.

Upon completion, the results of the investigation will be turned over to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 706-465-3340.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.