GBI investigating shooting death in Warrenton

WARRENTON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Warren County Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officials say the incident happened August 22nd on the 300 block of Depot Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 41-year old Eric Battle had been shot. He died on the scene.

Battle’s body will be autopsied to determine the cause of death.

No word on a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Warren County Police Department at 706-465-3309 or the GBI at 706-595-2575.

This is an ongoing investigation.