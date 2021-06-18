GBI Investigating Scene with Multiple Victims Following Shooting in Tennille

Tennille, GA (WJBF) – A drive-by shooting Friday night, June 18, outside the small town of Tennille, GA, is now the focus of an investigation by the GBI, according to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran.

It was announced on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shortly after 10 p.m. that first responders were on scene along a rural stretch of GA-15 South of Tennille treating multiple people with gun shot wounds.

Then, at 11 p.m., Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran announced that GBI had been requested to take over in the investigation.

Sheriff Cochran said more than a mile of GA-15 between Old Savannah Road and West Indian Hill Road would be closed to traffic for an undetermined amount of time due GBI Crime Scene Technicians and Investigators engaged in evidence collection in the area.

Tennille is directly South of Sandersville, just outside that city’s borders.

Sheriff Cochran alerted residents and those planning to travel in the area of the road closure.

Details remain limited at this time.