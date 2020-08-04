GBI investigating a double homicide in Warren County

MITCHELL, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a double homicide in Mitchell, Ga.

The incident August 3rd on the 5100 block of Mitchell Road inWarren County.

Deputies were called to the scene around 10:15am and found the bodies of two people.

The victims have been identified as 72-year old Troy Bennett and 72-year old Cheryl Newsome. Both are residents of Mitchell.

The victims will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 706-465-3340 or the GBI at 706-595-2575.

This is a developing story.

Latest Headlines: