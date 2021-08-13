GBI investigates after officer fires weapon outside metro Atlanta school

ATLANTA (WSAV) – A school resource officer fired at two suspects in a high school parking lot in the Atlanta metropolitan area Thursday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The incident unfolded around 3 p.m. when a teacher at Lithonia High School notified the officer of two men that shouldn’t have been on the premises, the GBI said.

According to the agency, the officer approached the men, who were sitting in a vehicle. The GBI initially stated the two men ran away from the officer before getting into the vehicle.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver reversed from the parking space and hit several vehicles before driving toward the officer, the GBI reported.

That’s when the officer fired, grazing one of the men.

(courtesy Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

The driver continued around the parking lot before stopping, according to the GBI.

The school resource officer detained the driver and a DeKalb County Police Officer arrived to help take the passenger into custody. A firearm was located inside the vehicle, the agency added.

There were no significant injuries reported to the suspects and no students were injured.

The GBI was called in to investigate on behalf of the DeKalb County School District’s Department of Public Safety.

“The safety and well-being of DCSD students and staff remains a top priority,” the school district stated.

According to the GBI, the men involved will be identified at a later time. Charges are expected.