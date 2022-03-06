THOMSON, G.A. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Thomson Police Department are looking for Kintavious Kentrell Rivers, a missing 25-year-old from Thomson, Georgia.

Rivers was last seen wearing a black & blue plaid jacket, light-colored jeans, a black shirt and a black hat on Saturday, February 26th, around Holt Street in Thomson.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Kintavious Kentrell Rivers, is asked to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

Anonymous tips can be made via the GBI website: https://investigative-gbi.georgia.gov/gbi-tip-line