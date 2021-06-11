GBI arrests Murder suspect in McDuffie County

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) and the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man for Murder.

59-year old Robert Lee Neal Sr. was arrested June 9th for a shooting that resulted in another person’s death.

On Thursday, May 27th, 2021, the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from employees with the University Hospital in Thomson, stating that 51-year old Dennis Kitchens, had been brought in with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Robert Lee Neal Sr. brought Kitchens to the emergency room, but left before deputies arrived.

Deputies were also dispatched to 1858 Hamilton Drive where they located Neal and identified this location as the scene of the shooting.

The GBI was requested by the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation and during the investigation, Robert Lee Neal Sr was identified as the person responsible for shooting Dennis Kitchens.

Neal is charged with Felony Murder, Possession of a firearm by convicted felon, Possession of firearm during the commission of a Felony, and tampering with evidence.

He remains in the McDuffie County Jail.