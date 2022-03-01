WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – The GBI and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Washington last week.

Joshua E. Walton, 23, of Washington, is wanted for Aggravated Assault and other charges relating to a shooting incident at the Citgo convenience store on February 22nd.

A second suspect, Corey C. Danner III, 18, surrendered to investigators on Tuesday in Wilkes County. He is currently in the Wilkes County Jail.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, at approximately 8:50 PM, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Citgo convenience store at 117 E. Robert Toombs.

Once deputies arrived, they found Michael Wilkinson, 41, of Washington, had been struck by shattered glass during the shooting incident causing minor injuries. He refused medical treatment.

Preliminary investigating by the Sheriff’s Office and GBI revealed that three men entered the store and began arguing.

Wilkinson was inside the store but was not involved in the argument.

Two of the individuals, identified as Corey C. Danner III and Joshua E. Walton, exited the store and began shooting at each other in the parking lot.

Danner and Walton left the scene after the shooting. The third man involved in the argument was not charged

Further investigation revealed that Wilkinson and the store’s clerk, Ashley Moore, attempted to conceal evidence related to the shooting incident.

Wilkinson and Moore, 30, of Washington, were each charged with one count of felony Tampering with Evidence and were taken to the Wilkes County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 706-678-2224.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.