COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Fire and Rescue reporting a gas leak on Rose Lane in Martinez.

According to authorities, Cheeseburger Bobby’s and Posh Nail Spa on Bobby Jones Expressway have been temporarily evacuated.

According to Atlanta Gas Light, an independent construction contractor with an excavator hit a gas line.

Authorities say the broken line is on Rose Lane between Oak Street and Bobby Jones Expressway.

Atlanta Gas Light has a crew now on site working to make the repairs, and they say that there is no ETA on when repairs will be finished at this time.