AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A gang member and self-styled rapper with a felony criminal record has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun.
29-year old Antonio Dondrell Bell of Grovetown was sentenced to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
After completion of his prison term, Bell will be required to serve three years of supervised release.
Bell was arrested in December 2018, after a traffic stop in Augusta by Richmond County sheriff’s deputies. Authorities found a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun with high-capacity magazine under the driver’s seat of the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Bell was driving.
In online videos in which he performs under the name “Yayo,” Bell is seen holding a gun while also flashing large stacks of cash.
He claimed the videos were staged for his budding music career, while also admitting that he was a member of the 5-9 Brims, a subset of the violent Bloods criminal street gang.
Latest Headlines:
- Newsfeed Now: Facebook crackdown on political posts; “Saucy nugs” debate goes viral
- 75-year-old woman buried under house in EF-4 tornado says it actually saved her life
- ‘It’s like a second death’: Colorado mother says hospital cremated baby’s remains without permission
- Gang-member rapper sentenced to federal prison for illegal Possession of a Firearm
- Tokyo Olympic CEO: Vaccine not requirement to hold games