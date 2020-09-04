Gang-member rapper sentenced to federal prison for illegal Possession of a Firearm

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A gang member and self-styled rapper with a felony criminal record has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun.

29-year old Antonio Dondrell Bell of Grovetown was sentenced to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

After completion of his prison term, Bell will be required to serve three years of supervised release.

Bell was arrested in December 2018, after a traffic stop in Augusta by Richmond County sheriff’s deputies. Authorities found a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun with high-capacity magazine under the driver’s seat of the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Bell was driving.

In online videos in which he performs under the name “Yayo,” Bell is seen holding a gun while also flashing large stacks of cash.

He claimed the videos were staged for his budding music career, while also admitting that he was a member of the 5-9 Brims, a subset of the violent Bloods criminal street gang.

