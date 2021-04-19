Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to the JBA for the “Beyond the Fluffy World Tour: Go Big or Go Home”

Gabriel Iglesias seen at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Open Road Films ‘A Haunted House 2,’ on Wednesday, April 16, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Open Road Films/AP Images)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing at James Brown Arena on November 5, 2021. This is part of his all new 2021 ​Beyond The Fluffy World Tour: Go Big or Go Home.

​Tickets go on sale Friday, April 23 at 10am and are available at AECtix.com.

Iglesias is the star and Executive Producer of the Netflix multi-cam comedy series ​Mr. Iglesias, where he plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential. Mr. Iglesias Parts 1-3 is currently streaming.

The actor/comedian also hosts Nickelodeon’s new comedic competition show, Unleashed, which brings the most impressive animal acts together to compete on-stage in front of a kid jury and celebrity judges Peyton List, Preacher Lawson, and Utkarsh Ambudkar for the title of “Most Entertaining Pet” of the night.

Iglesias’s most recent comedy special is streaming worldwide on Netflix. The special, ​One Show Fits All, ​was filmed in front of a sold-out audience at the Toyota Center in Houston. His third special for the network will tape sometime in 2021. Both are follow-ups to his highly successful 2017 Netflix special ​I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry.​