BLUE POINT, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Residents of the small Long Island hamlet of Blue Point lit candles Tuesday in front of their homes to remember 22-year-old Gabby Petito after her body was discovered in Wyoming.

Blue Point is a very quiet, small community — the kind of place where people keep to themselves and look out for each other.

There are ribbons all over town. The color — teal — was chosen by Gabby’s mother, Nichole. She said it reminds her of her daughter’s eyes.

‘She was a beautiful girl, but beyond the outside beauty. She was always happy … she was a lot of fun. Always had a smile on her face. Happy-go-lucky, just a really bright spirit,” family friend Jennifer McNamara said.

Friends and neighbors are throwing their support behind Gabby’s family, letting them know they aren’t facing her tragic death alone. The town bought out the local ribbon supplier of 400 teal ribbons and then ordered 400 more. They expect to run out of those, as well.

Friends and family say calls of support are coming from all over.

“A friend in Canada went out and bought her own teal ribbon and put it up. Friends in England … so it’s the world. It really is the world,” McNamara said.

Gabby’s parents are asking for their privacy and said they will make their next statement “when Gabby is home.”

The town of Blue Point is planning to light candles in her memory Friday night.