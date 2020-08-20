(CNN Newsource) – Two teachers in Georgia are jamming back into the school year with some serious enthusiasm.
Callie Evans and Audri Williams created a rap to welcome their high school students to this unconventional school year.
The song is a remake of Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin’.
It took Evans and Williams a week to create the video.
They wrote the lyrics themselves and recruited the high school’s cheer team as back-up dancers.
This is the third year the two teachers have created a welcome rap, but this year the message was about motivating students as they begin the new year with virtual learning.
Evans and Williams teach in Dougherty County — which was hit hard by coronavirus.
The school officials say the district plans to monitor COVID case numbers each day and will eventually allow parents to have a choice between face-to-face or virtual learning.
Latest Headlines:
- GA teachers rap about virtual learning
- Police: Twin brothers killed in South Carolina car crash
- Harris introduced as vice presidential nominee
- Democrats put spotlight on pandemic, immigration on 3rd night of DNC
- Tropical Depression Thirteen Forms. The latest on path and what to expect.