GA Supreme Court to appeal a judge’s decision to grant three deputies immunity from prosecution

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia Supreme court is expected to hear the case in the death of Eurie Martin.
The case sparked major controversy in 2017, when the 58 year old was tased by three sheriff’s deputies in Washington County.
His family said he was mentally challenged and not doing anything wrong.
Today’s hearing is to appeal the immunity given to the 3 officers.
