GA Soul Men’s Basketball Team hosts fan meet & greet day

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – he Georgia Soul Men’s Basketball Team will be hosting a media day today, October 21st from 6:30-8:00 pm at their home gym, Augusta University’s Christenberry Fieldhouse located at 3109 Wrightsboro Rd.

Players will be participating in a “signing day”, along with opportunities for fans to get player autographs and photos.

Come out to get your chance to see and meet the players, hear from the coaches and Georgia Soul Basketball owner, Ernesia Wright.

Single game tickets and season passes for Georgia Soul Men’s Basketball are on sale now.

Buy your season passes and tickets today at https://augustahooplife.com.

To learn more about Georgia Soul Basketball, visit their website.