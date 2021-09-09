GA, SC Governors react to President Biden’s plan to combat COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thursday afternoon President Biden rolled out a new plan to help combat COVID-19. The plan includes mandatory vaccinations for companies with more than 100 employees with an option of weekly testing for those who do not wish to be vaccinated. This quickly became a hot topic for U.S. Government Officials who are speaking out against the President’s plan.

In a tweet, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp vows to pursue legal options available to the state of Georgia and called the plan a “blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration.”

On August 16th, Governor Kemp gave an update on COVID-19 in Georgia and what was being done to curb the rising case numbers. An incentive for state employees to get vaccinated was given. State offices were closed September 3rd for people to get the COVID-19 shot.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tweeted during the president’s address, adamantly rebuking the President’s plan calling it “war against capitalism”.

South Carolina has recently seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially in schools. There is currently no mask mandate in effect for the state, particularly not in schools.

5,000+ students in Aiken County alone are under quarantine and two students have sadly died after contracting the virus.

The President’s plan includes access to free convenient testing for every American no matter their income.

In addition to the vaccination mandates and the promise of easier access to testing, President Biden also announced the expansion of the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program by allowing small businesses to borrow up to $2 Million.

