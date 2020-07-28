GA officials warn about mysterious ‘seeds from China’

(CNN) – Authorities in Georgia put out a warning this week about residents getting unsolicited packages containing seeds apparently from China.

In a press release, Georgia’s Department of Agriculture said not to open the packages or plant the seeds.

Gary W. Black, the state’s Agriculture Commissioner, says they aren’t sure yet what the seeds are.

Authorities advise anyone who receives one of the packages to avoid touching the contents and carefully secure it in a plastic bag.

The Agriculture Department also said in its release that the seeds could be an invasive species.

Invasive species can be detrimental to native plants, insects and crops; causing great damage to the local environment.

Authorities want anyone who gets unsolicited seeds from any country including China to call the Georgia Department of Agriculture at (404) 656-3600.