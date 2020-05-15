GA officials need help tracking giant lizards

GEORGIA (CNN) – First, there were murder hornets.

Now there’s the Argentine black and white Tegus.

Georgia officials are working to completely eradicate the invasive lizard, which they say poses a major threat to some of the state’s native wildlife.

A Department of Natural Resources biologist says they can grow up to about 4 feet and can eat “just about anything they want.”

They will eat the eggs of ground-nesting birds, including quail and turkeys, and other reptiles, such as American alligators and gopher tortoises, both protected species.

They can also eat fruit, vegetables, pet food and small animals; including grasshoppers and gopher tortoises.

They multiply fast, don’t have a lot of predators, and can use the burrows of other animals and displace them.

They’re native to South America, weigh about 10 pounds or more and live up to 20 years.

State officials are asking the public to report any sightings to help them track and eradicate them.

