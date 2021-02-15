GA Officers could face charges in 2017 death after arrest

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor says he will let a grand jury decide whether to charge two police officers after man died in a struggle with them in 2017.

District Attorney Mark Jones says he intends to present the death of Hector Arreola to grand jurors within weeks and that the officers could be charged with aggravated assault and murder.

The 30-year-old Arreola died following a physical struggle with officers during an arrest for disorderly conduct.

His family has filed a federal lawsuit over the death.