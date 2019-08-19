Ga. officer charged with falsely reporting wrecked car as stolen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia police officer has been arrested for falsely reporting an abandoned car as stolen after a wreck.

Authorities tell the Ledger-Enquirer that 27-year-old Columbus officer Nicole Reeves was arrested Friday on charges of falsely reporting a crime, making false statements, failing to report an accident and violating her oath as a police officer.

Police say a 911 call at 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 9 reported an abandoned and wrecked vehicle that Reeves was known to drive. Reeves then called at 12:33 a.m. to report the car had been stolen.

Investigators determined Reeves had been driving the car, was in a hit-and-run wreck, then left the scene without reporting the accident.

Reeves is on administrative leave without pay. She’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

