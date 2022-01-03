Wicked wind in the CSRA causes delays

MARTINEZ, Ga (WJBF) -Students attending Georgia Military College (GMC) will report late to classes Monday.

School officials have delayed the start time until 10:00am due to the severely windy conditions.

South Aiken Baptist Christian School is currently experiencing a power outage. Although they have an in-service day, there are scheduled parent meetings. They are monitoring the situation and will update their Facebook page with the latest information.

Horse Creek Academy in Aiken is also on a two hour delay. Here’s a message from their Facebook page: