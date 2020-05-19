GA Dept of Labor Commissioner answers questions about unemployment claims, delays

As a follow up to our story earlier this week about the potential consequences for filing fraudulent unemployment claims in Georgia, WJBF reached out again to the Department of Labor to get clarification on that, and other questions. We spoke with Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. In the full phone interview below, he goes over employees returning to work on a partial basis, those who are refusing to return to work even if they can, how to avoid filing a fraudulent claim, how the online Claims Conversion Program works and how you can help avoid delays with your claim.

With many businesses reopening and rehiring as Governor Brian Kemp reopens the state, more jobs are becoming available. A record number of people are receiving state unemployment benefits, along with federal dollars from the CARES Act.

The state has also issued some special exemptions in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Pursuant to the emergency rule issued on March 26, 2020, an individual can make up to $300 per week without reducing their maximum weekly benefit amount, allowing employees to work reduced hours and still qualify for state weekly benefits and the federal $600 weekly supplement.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office: Employer-filed partial claims account for 75 percent of the state’s 1.1 million claims since March 14. Employers are required to report an individual’s weekly gross wages when certifying on behalf of the employee with the GDOL. These employer-filed partial claims can include full-time and part-time employees, as long as employers are accurately reporting an individual’s weekly wages. An employer’s account will not be charged for claims filed against it for employer-filed partial claims during this time.

“Despite claims to the contrary, returning to work does not automatically eliminate an individual’s state unemployment eligibility,” said Butler. “In fact, we designed this provision to encourage employers to continue to file while returning employees to work to take advantage of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) benefits.”

The rule states that earnings of $300 or less will not affect entitlement to benefits. Any amount over $300 will be deducted from a claimant’s weekly benefit amount, a payment determination based on an employee’s past wages. As long as a claimant is awarded at least $1 in state benefits, he or she is eligible to receive Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), the additional $600 weekly payment.

“This option was created with lower wage employees in mind,” said Butler. “Allowing Georgians to supplement their income by making an additional $300 or so a week while continuing to receive state benefits, and now the federal supplement, will allow them to continue to heal from the economic wounds brought about by COVID-19.”

If a decision is made by an employee to separate from his/her place of employment, the employee has the right to file an individual claim where an eligibility determination will be made based on the facts presented in the case.

“If an employee is concerned about returning to work due to exposure to COVID-19, we are encouraging employees to communicate with their employers on plans to safely return to work,”explained Butler. “We are all working together on getting Georgians back to work in a safe and stable environment.”