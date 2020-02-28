GA: Investigation into 2018 voter hack attempt advances

ATLANTA (CNN) – Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it finished its investigation into an alleged hacking attempt months ago.
The GBI says it forwarded its report to the state’s attorney general back in November.
Georgia’s AG has refused to comment on the probe.
Two days before the 2018 gubernatorial race– then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s office announced it was investigating the Georgia Democratic Party.
Kemp’s office claimed someone may have tried to hack the state’s voter-registration system… but did not share any evidence of the alleged crimes.
Kemp was the Republican gubernatorial candidate at the time… but he refused to recuse himself from election oversight responsibilities.
He went on the win the election by a slim majority.
