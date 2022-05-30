THOMASTON, Ga. (AP) — Officials say one person was killed and two teenagers were injured during a shooting at a graduation party in Georgia.

Police say over 200 people were at the party early Saturday when the shooting occurred.

Authorities say 18-year-old Akeem Ellison, from Manchester, was taken to al hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two teenagers are being treated for injuries: a 17-year-old from Manchester was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and a 15-year-old from Thomaston was also taken to a hospital.

Their current conditions are not known.

Police have not released information on possible suspects

Thomaston is about 167 miles southwest of Augusta.