EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – This week, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will be making a stop in our area launching his new rural initiative.

The Governor and First Lady Marty Kemp will be in Emanuel County to unveil this new effort with local business and state leaders.

The plan will help bring more job opportunities and growth to rural Georgia.

The statewide tour will stop in Swainsboro Thursday at 3:30 at Faircloth Wood Products.