Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice holds a hiring event

GEORGIA (WJBF) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will host a Statewide Virtual Hiring Event from Tuesday, September 22, 2020, until Thursday, September 24, 2020.

DJJ is searching for dedicated individuals to work at their youth development campuses located across Georgia.

Online interviews will take place for several key full-time positions, including juvenile correctional officers, food service workers, and housekeepers statewide. In addition, DJJ will be looking to hire for a part-time Educational Aide in Thomasville, Juvenile Probation Parole Specialists in Lowndes County, a Special Education Teacher in Augusta, a Kronos IT Administrator in Decatur, and an Employee Relations Specialist in Decatur.

All are welcome to attend this three-day virtual hiring event. Additional details on how to register are available online at https://djj.georgia.gov/events/2020-09-22/statewide-virtual-hiring-eventy.

A special military salary incentive of up to 10 percent will be available for the juvenile correctional officer positions based on years of active duty. For more information, please contact DJJ’s Office of Human Resources at 404-294-3431 or email at djjhiringevent@gmail.com.