GA DA seeks revoked bond for ex-cop charged with murder

(CNN) – A Georgia district attorney is asking for the bond to be revoked for the former Atlanta police officer accused of murdering Rayshard Brooks.

The Fulton County DA says Garrett Rolfe violated the terms of his $500-thousand bond — when he traveled to Florida for vacation.

The DA’s office says Rolfe was not supposed to leave his home except for medical, legal, or work related obligations.

Rolfe is facing a murder charge, stemming from the fatal shooting of Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot in June.

