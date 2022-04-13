AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Congressman Rick W. Allen (GA-12) sent a letter to Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge to request an investigation into the management and living conditions of the Bon Air apartment complex on Walton Way in Augusta.

The request comes after inspectors with the Richmond County Fire Department recently found 19 separate code violations during a partial inspection last month.

In the letter, Congressman Allen echoed the concerns of Bon Air residents, who cite “growing mold, infestation of roaches and rats, stained carpets, the smell of urine in the stairways and a lack of security” as evidence of mismanagement by Redwood Housing Partners, who purchased the Bon Air in 2020.

The letter calls for a formal investigation into the “unlivable conditions” at the Bon Air, requesting Secretary Fudge turn over any documents Redwood Housing Partners has provided HUD with respect to planned renovations.

Congressman Allen also urged HUD to “meet with his office, community leaders, and the local housing authority to work toward an expedited resolution to this issue.”

You can read the full letter to Secretary Fudge below: