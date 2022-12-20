(WJBF) — If you’re looking for a break from the rain, you’ll have to wait a couple more days.

Showers will continue to push through the CSRA through Thursday, with highs only reaching the mid-40s to mid-50s.

VIPIR 6 Alert Days have been posted for Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. A strong cold front will bring in arctic air Friday afternoon and the area will become very windy.

Wind chills could give us single-digit temperatures on Saturday and Christmas morning with lows in the upper teens. Highs Saturday and Christmas Day will only be in the mid to upper-30s.

