Future of some downtown buildings remain unknown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some iconic buildings in downtown Augusta remain empty despite growth in and around the Garden City. But, as the city evolves more into the Cyber field, those who frequent the area remain hopeful despite what they see.

Those who frequent the 700 block of Broad Street report broken windows and concerns have been raised about what’s inside.

“Any empty building downtown I would hope would just be filled,” said Kaleb Hornsby, who works in the Sun Trust building downtown.

Andrew Wright lives in North Augusta, South Carolina, but shops downtown often. He said, “It’s just an eyesore seeing it be an empty building.”

It’s a 20-century skyscraper originally built as an office building in 1913. Now, more than a century later, the Lamar Building on Broad Street is home to no one.

Hornsby told us, “Anytime a building closes or anything downtown, it’s a little heartbreaking, but we have a lot of places opening.”

NewsChannel 6 reported in March of 2017 that the Lamar Building closed for good when the final business, a coffee shop, departed at the request of the new owner. Blanchard and Calhoun is still not naming any investors or plans. But two years ago, the realty company stated the Lamar Building could become mixed use office space, residential or hospitality space and include higher end retail and restaurants. But to date, the fate of the Baroque style structure is unknown.

Wright added, “You’d think a building like that shouldn’t be and you ought to try to fill the buildings before you put the meters in.”

Down the block, the building next door to the Augusta Common remains empty more than a year and a half since Metro Market closed. Attached to it is another empty, fenced in structure sitting on Reynolds.

“The old building on Reynolds is called the Osbon building, the original Belk warehouse, we were going to take that building and turn it into a satellite brewery,” said Brey Sloan, River Watch Brewery Owner.

River Watch Brewery, located on 4th Street at the Augusta State Farmers Market, wants to move downtown. But Sloan’s plans to add a brewery and tap room to the old structure near the Common failed.

“The building structure turned out to be less sound than we had thought and so that plan is kind of on hold and possibly not going to happen in that particular location,” she said.

We spoke with Blanchard and Calhoun again and at the moment, there are no plans to announce the Lamar Building’s future.

