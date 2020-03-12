Furys Ferry Road culvert repairs cause extended closure

MARTINEZ (WJBF) – Georgia DOT has closed the outside State Route 28/Furys Ferry Road lane at mile 1.6 due to an identified culvert failure. This is northbound heading toward South Carolina near The Pass and prior to Evans to Locks Road.

Repairs could stretch into the weekend, meaning an extended closure in this area.

GDOT will reopen this lane when repairs are complete and deemed safe for traffic to return.

