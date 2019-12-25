Funeral arrangements set for mother, child killed in Graniteville

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Funeral services for the mother and child killed in a gang-related shooting have been released.

The services for Mel’lisha Jackson and Elijah Jackson will be held on Friday, December 27 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church on Blanchard Road in North Augusta. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Graniteville. A viewing will take place from 1-2 p.m.

Deputies responded to 105 Kalmia Apartments Drive for reports of a shooting just after 11 p.m., Tuesday, December 17.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 1-year-old Elijah died a short time later at a local hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related and that the victims were not the intended targets.

Authorities have released Ring doorbell video of three persons of interest going in one direction, being startled, and then going in the opposite direction. One person has been identified so far. The Aiken County Sherriff’s Office is searching for Thomas Anthony Henderson, 18, of Beech Island. He’s wanted for two counts of murder.

“Leads, evidence and tips from citizens have lead to warrants being obtained for Henderson,” Captain Eric Abdullah said in a news release.

Henderson should be considered armed and dangerous.