AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Author MaC’s Jersey Ball Benefit Fundraiser is headed to Augusta.

The event is to support the stage play production of “A Woman Scorned ” The creation of the stage play is to help raise awareness for hiv/aids, suicide, gun violence, domestic violence, and domestic woman’s abuse.

It will he held on Saturday June 24, 2023 at Augusta United Graduation Academy on Spring Grove Dr.

Singles- $20 admission one

Couples- $30 admission two

There will be entertainment with live performances, music, and vendors.

Tickets are being sold on eventbrite, in hand and at the door.

Put on your favorite jersey and come out to have an awesome time.

Donations for the fundraiser will be taken at the door.