AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An Augusta-based arts organization seeks support from the city for a significant undertaking.

Established in 1975, the Augusta Mini Theatre has been dedicated to nurturing children’s passion for acting, singing, and dancing. Despite moving to a new location on Deans Bridge Road in 2008, construction couldn’t be finished due to insufficient funding. While they have a classroom/workshop space, a dedicated performance theater remains elusive. Today, the AMT looks to the community for assistance.

Tyrone Butler and Renari Dixon joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about how you can help.