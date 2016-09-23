‘Fun Shoot’ to benefit Edgefield County Hospital

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – More than 700 rural hospitals in America are in danger of closing. A small hospital in Edgefield County is keeping its doors open thanks to a special agreement with a hospital in Greenwood.

Shots ring out at the Palmetto Shooting Complex. Much like golfers on the golf course, this is where gun lovers come to practice. It’s also where rookies learn a few shooting basics.

Rhett Simmons said, “We put a little bounce in our knees, and then we lean forward and put one foot in front like a boxer.”

Simmons is with the Wild Turkey Federation. Recently, he took me under his wing, helped me pick out a gun and got me ready to shoot.

After putting on some safety glasses and ear plugs, we head to the range to take aim at some sporting clays.

You don’t have to be an expert to participate in Saturday’s fun shoot. Beginners like me are welcome.

Participants will travel by golf cart on a 15-station course and shoot at 100 targets. It’ll take about two and a half hours.

“Then they’ll all come back in, we’ll look at the scores, we’ll have a nice meal for them and it’s a great day to raise money for a very important organization,” Simmons said.

That organization is a foundation that supports the Edgefield County Hospital, which sees about 7,000 patients each year.

Carlos Milanes said, “It’s so important to support their local hospital. It keeps them from having to drive 30 to 40 minutes to another facility and that could be life or death.”

The money raised from the Fun Shoot goes back into the hospital for special purchases. And who knows, you may even pick up a new hobby. It’s certainly worth a shot!

To sign up for the Fun Shoot go to www.myech.org.