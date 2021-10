AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Georgia-Carolina Fair is in town. That means plenty of fun, food, and games. It also means some serious competition. Newschannel 6 caught up with one of the competitors in the livestock contest. Layla Smith has entered her sheep, Shugga, and her goat, Jolene.

She says it takes a lot of work to get the animals blue-ribbon-ready. She credits her family, especially her mom and dad, for helping her with her daily tasks.