Ft. GORDON, Ga. ( WJBF) – The participants of Ft. Gordon’s most recent Youth ChalleGNe Academy were sent home after only a short time.

This program is run by the Georgia National Guard.

According to a statement sent to NewsChannel 6 from the National Guard, the decision was made to cancel class #44 due to a number of incidents within the first few days. This session began October 10th.

Read the statement below:

The decision to cancel class number 44 at the Fort Gordon Youth Challenge Academy in Augusta, Georgia, was in response to a series of escalating incidents during the first week of class. We look forward to welcoming the new class very soon as we continue to prioritize the safety of cadets, cadre and staff. Georgia National Guard spokesperson

