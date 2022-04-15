Ft. GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Ft. Gordon Spring Fest has returned!
Guests can enjoy vendors, food, games, and live entertainment.
Take a look at the events listed below:
- CARNIVAL MIDWAY – THURSDAY-SUNDAY (FOOD & GAMES)
- LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – SATURDAY (DOUG & THE HENRYS, 7PM, AND KENNY GEORGE BAND, 9PM)
- VENDOR VILLAGE – FRIDAY & SATURDAY
- SPRING FLEA MARKET – SATURDAY
- FAMILY FUN, PET ADOPTIONS, FREE KID’S ACTIVITIES – SATURDAY
Admission is free as well as open to the public so bring friends and family. However, you’ll have to leave your pets at home.
Armbands:
- Friday and Saturday – $15 (under 48 inches) and $20 (over 48 inches)
- Sunday – $15 for all