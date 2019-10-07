Ft. Gordon soldiers return home from deployment

FT. GORDON (WJBF) – Soldiers finally came home to reunite with their families.

A welcome home ceremony was held at fort gordon for 130 soldiers of the 67th Expeditonary Signal Battalion, 35th Signal Brigade.

The soldiers have been deployed from Poland and they’ve been away from home for 9 months.

Families cried tears of joy when they saw them coming in the door. Hugs, kisses, and a lot of smiles followed shortly after.

NewsChannel 6 caught up with one family who says they’ve been waiting for this moment to come.

Franklin and Sarah Brozek said ”Amazing! There are no words. There’s no words. She about knocked me over. I’m shaking. I’m so excited. It doesn’t feel real.”

There were many flight changes this weekend that pushed back their arrival time back, but families say they are glad their loved ones came home safe.