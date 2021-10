Ft. GORDON (WJBF) – A virtual meeting will be held today, October 19th at 5:00 p.m. concerning the progress on the Fort Gordon Regional Growth Management Plan.

It will held via zoom.

The first three chapters of the plan will be discussed. Those chapters will include population projections, public service like police and fire services.

To connect to the Zoom Link call 301-715-8592.

The meeting ID is 913 2012 2073.

The passcode is 347771.