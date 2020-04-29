Ft. Gordon extends military ID card expiration date

FORT GORDON (WJBF) – Any military, their dependent or military retiree identification card set to expire this fiscal year will automatically be extended through September 30th.

The change is designed to help military, their families and retirees avoid visiting the post ID card office during the novel coronavirus pandemic. These extended cards, that appear expired on their face, can continue to be used for access to benefits, including installation access, health care and entry to buildings.

The Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System or DEERS, manages personnel information across the Defense Department and will automatically make the adjustment so those cards will not be confiscated.

Common Access Cards, known as CACs, that are within 30 days of expiration will not automatically be extended but may have the certificates updated online. Specific information can be found here.