AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Shannon D Collins, known by his stage name YOUNG S.H.O (pronounced Show), has emerged as a remarkable musical artist hailing from the CSRA (Central Savannah River Area). However, challenges and personal transformation have marked his journey from being a Strom Thurmond High School track star to a national hip-hop artist. With a burning desire to share his story and bring about change, Shannon aims to use his music to address the issue of gun violence.

He chatted with weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more about his story and his mission to make a positive impact.