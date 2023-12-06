AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Friends are fondly speaking about a woman who has been reported missing.

“She’s a good person. One thing about it. I know she loves her kids. She loves her kids. That’s all she talks about and she loves singing,” says Nicole, a friend of Jamilla Smith.

Jamilla Smith, the 30-year-old mother of two young sons has not been heard from since the evening of Saturday, December 2nd when she spoke on the phone with her mother.

“She called me from his phone around three and she said Daniel threw my phone out the window on I-20,” says Tina McCraw, Smith’s mother.

According to an Aiken County incident report, Smith’s mother had police conduct a welfare check December 3rd, and that’s when she learned her daughter was missing.

The day prior, McCraw says her daughter’s ex-boyfriend and father to her youngest child, 34-year-old Daniel Harmon, was going car shopping with her in Columbia, South Carolina when an argument turned into him throwing that phone out the window.

According to the report, Smith and Harmon returned to Augusta around 6:30 P.M., and McCraw says that is the last time she spoke with Smith.

“We didn’t find out about the domestic violence until around this time last year,” says McCraw.

Records News Channel 6 uncovered confirm the history of domestic violence: in November, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic situation at Smith’s home in Jackson where deputies saw evidence that Harmon choked and scratched Smith, citing dried blood on his fingernails. That deputy petitioned a domestic charge against Harmon.

“She would call me upset. We would see her with bruises,” says Brittany, another friend of Smith.

The last day Smith was heard from, Aiken County dispatch received a call from a woman they later learned was Smith, and in that call, she said her ex-boyfriend showed up, and she ran down the street to get away. She screamed and dispatch heard a man saying get in a vehicle and a horn blowing before complete silence.

The Sheriff’s Office located Harmon, who was also missing, and arrested him Tuesday at a home on Carpentersville Road in North Augusta.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Harmon is being charged with kidnapping Smith and also has a Domestic charge too.

Smith’s loved ones say despite rumors online, Smith was not the aggrssor in the relationship, but the victim, trying to save herself and her children.

“Mille [Jamillia] is very caring, loving funny. I don’t know what they’re trying to paint about her. I know…situation,” says McCraw.

Jamilla Smith is a Black woman, 5’3″, and 107 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where she might be should contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.