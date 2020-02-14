Friday marks the 2-year somber anniversary of the Parkland school shooting

Jack Jozefs places a sign at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, on the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting at the school that killed 17 people, in Parkland, Fla. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

PARKLAND, Fl (CNN) – Today marks 2 years since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

17 people were killed –14 students and three staff members — when a gunman stormed the campus on February 14th 2018.

The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was 19 at the time.

He confessed to the killing and faces the death penalty, if convicted

Many of the students who survived have become gun control advocates.

Florida’s governor has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Friday in remembrance of the victims.

Schools in Broward County will be released early to allow students, teachers and staffs to be with their families and friends.

A moment of silence will be held at school in south florida at 10:17 this morning.

The shooting actually began at 2:20 pm on that tragic day. But school officials chose 10:17 because students will be dismissed early.

10:17 was also selected to denote the 17 victims who were killed.

