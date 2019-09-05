Friday is Wear Teal Day

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance is encouraging everyone to wear a teal piece of clothing on Friday, September 6 in honor of National Wear Teal Day.

Ovarian cancer is the deadliest of the gynecologic cancers, affecting 1 in 70 women. 22,000 women are diagnosed with the disease every year and some 14,400 women die from it annually.

Ovarian cancer can be inherited from both your mother and father. It is very treatable when detected and treated early with a five year or greater survivability rate of approximately 93%. Taking OTC contraceptives for five years can reduce ovarian cancer risk by 50%.

There is no vaccine or diagnostic test for ovarian cancer, and a PAP smear does not test for it.

For more information go to gaovarianocancer.org