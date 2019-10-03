2019 Holiday hiring fairs

AUGUSTA (WJBF/CNN) – Specialty grocer The Fresh Market is holding a national holiday hiring event for seasonal and part-time team members who may be looking to add some extra jingle to their holiday funds.

The event will take place at all 160 store locations on October 18th and 19th between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM, with qualified applicants receiving on-the-spot interviews.

Applicants may apply online at Careers.TheFreshMarket.com and are encouraged to apply prior the event if possible.

The Augusta location is at 2701 Washington Road.

The Aiken location is at 1400 Whiskey Road.

——————————————————————————————————————

Macy’s plans to hire about 80-thousand seasonal employees for the holidays this year.

The retailer says it is expecting a busy shopping season and is hiring for both Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s.

Many of those jobs won’t have to deal with anxious shoppers, though — about 30-thousand of them are in the store’s fulfillment centers.

And a lucky one thousand new workers will help support the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and other holiday events.

Seasonal employees get 20 percent discounts on merchandise and a chance to stay on after the holidays are over.

The company is hosting a national hiring event on October 24th at all its stores where on-site interviews will be available.

Macy’s says it will schedule phone interviews for online applicants.