Freebies and deals offered this National Nurses Week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Nurses Day on March 6 kicks off National Nurses Week, a week to celebrate and thank the healthcare workers risking their lives daily to care for and treat patients daily.

Locally many restaurants are offering discounts and free items nurses and healthcare providers can take advantage of. Additionally, some online retailers are offering discounts for nurses:

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, through the end of May. Just show a valid ID.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ franchisees in the Capital Region are offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut to all healthcare workers who visit their location on May 6. No purchase necessary, just tell them you are a nurse!

Stewart’s Shops

Stewart’s Shops is offering all medical professionals and first responders free hot coffee, hot tea and hot chocolate on May 6.

Cumberland Farms

The chain is offering free large coffees to nurses, healthcare workers, first responders, military personnel, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers helping battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chipotle

Chipotle is giving free burritos to health care workers starting May 6. You can sign up for a chance to get one here.

Applebees

Medical professionals and healthcare workers will receive a 50% off discount on any food purchase during National Nurses Week and throughout the entire month of May.

Other deals for nurses

H&R Block

Nurses, first responders, and healthcare professionals can get their taxes filed without a fee using the Tax Pro Go service. The offer is valid through the month of May.

Uniform Advantage

Healthcare workers can get anywhere from 30-50% off certain uniforms during National Nurses Week.

EKO Health

If you use the code NERDYNURSE you can get $20 off an EKO core digital stethoscope.