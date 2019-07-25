Free Smoke Alarms for Apple Valley Residents

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The American Red Cross and the Augusta Fire Department are partnering to install free smoke alarms for Apple Valley Neighborhood residents on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

The partnership is a community initiative to be proactive in the efforts to reduce or eliminate fatalities caused by fire, non-working smoke alarms or the absence of a smoke alarm.

Fire department and Red Cross teams will canvass Apple Valley with more than 200 smoke alarms on hand.

The teams will be prepared to assist with installation and educate residents on preparing an escape plan and ensuring their smoke alarms are in working condition.

Seniors, those with special needs and people who cannot afford to purchase a smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector can call the fire department to receive them for free.

Those interested in volunteering to install smoke alarms Saturday can call the Augusta Red Cross chapter at (706) 724-8481 or email Disaster Program Manager Mike Kimball at mike.kimball@redcross.org.

More information can also be found on the organization’s Facebook page.

If you are in need of a smoke detector please call 706-821-2489 or email augustafirepio@gmail.com.