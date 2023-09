AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A local church is giving back today.

Aiken Ebenezer Nazarene will host its Water the Way event on Sunday, September 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Free showers and clothing will be available.

The church is located at 1031 Richland Avenue West in Aiken.